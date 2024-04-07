Mehbooba Mufti to contest Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Srinagar: Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, the party said today.In a press briefing in Srinagar, senior PDP leader and former minister Sartaj Madni said that party chief Mehbooba Mufti will be their candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, while party youth president Waheed Para will contest from Srinagar-Pulwama constituency.He said that former Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Mir, who recently returned to the party, will be its candidate from Baramulla constituency. Mehbooba Mufti will be pitted against National Conference’s Mian Altaf and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, while the BJP and other regional parties are yet to announce their candidates from this seat. Fayaz Mir will lock the horns with People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone and incarcerated AIP chief Er Rasheed for now as the National Conference, the BJP and other regional parties are yet to announce their candidates for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat—
