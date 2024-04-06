Two drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam; contraband substances recovered

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested two drug peddlers in Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Qazigund during Naka checking at Nussu Badragund intercepted a vehicle bearing registration No. PB02EJ-6871 driven by Baljinder Singh son of Balbir Singh resident of Bakshiwal Gurdaspur, Punjab. During search of the vehicle, 8.2 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized, police said in a statement.

Moreover, a police party of Police Station Kulgam during patrolling at Mohammadpora intercepted a suspicious person identified as Nisar Ahmad Mir Son of Abdul Salam Mir resident of Mohammadpora carrying a nylon bag. During search of the bag, officers were able to recover 5.1 Kgs of Cannabis powder like contraband substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.

Subsequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective Police Stations and further investigation have been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print