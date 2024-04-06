Illegal minig: Police seize 5 vehicles, arrest drivers in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized five vehicles and arrested 5 drivers in Kulgam.
A Police party of Police Post Frisal seized 5 vehicles (3 tractors, 1 tipper and 1 excavator) & arrested 4 drivers at Gundchahal for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Mohd Hussain Tantray son of Mohd Abdullah Tantray, Mohd Ashraf Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, Shahnawaz Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Muhammad Lone and Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khanday son of Abdul Aziz Khanday all residents of Shirpora and Sartaj Ahmad Mir Son of Ali Mohammad Mir resident of Hassanpora, Bijebhara, police said in a statement.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 20/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Yaripora and further investigation have been taken up.
“People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law,” police said.
