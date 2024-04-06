Police solve theft case in Ganderbal; accused arrested

SRINAGAR: Police in Ganderbal have solved theft case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime.

“On 02-04-2024, Police Station Ganderbal received a written complaint from one complainant namely Kaiser Ahmad Waza son of Gh Mohi-ud-Din Waza resident of Tawheed Chowk Ganderbal stating therein that his Sister-in-law came to his house as a guest and has stolen gold ornaments which were kept in the Locker of his room. Upon this information, a case vide FIR No. 64/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Ganderbal and further investigation was set into motion,” police said in a statement.

Acting swiftly on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS, a special police team under the supervision of Gh Hassan-JKPS Hqrs Ganderbal lead by SHO PS Ganderbal was constituted. After strenuous efforts & with the help of technical inputs, Police party apprehended the accused at Hari Singh Highstreet Srinagar. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to the crime & admitted that she has stolen the gold ornaments and sold them for money. Upon her disclosure, cash of Rs 1,85,500 and scooty recovered from her possession were seized on the spot. She has been arrested in the instant case and further investigation is going on.

“Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” police said.

