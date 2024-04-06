Burglar Gang Busted, Stolen Property Worth Lakhs Recovered in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said to have busted a burglar gang and recovered from their possession stolen property worth lakhs in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.“On 22-03-2024, Police Station Gund received a written application from one person namely Tajamul Hussain, owner of Hung Park Restaurant stating therein that during intervening night of 21-22/03/2024, some unknown persons have broken locks and barged into his restaurant, and have stolen valuable items like Generator, Two Inverter Units, Transformer, Coffee Machine, Griller/Toaster, Gas Stove, Gas Cylinders, Utensils, Electric Cables and damaged CCTV Cameras and other items,” reads a statement.“On receiving the Application, FIR No.11/2024, under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Gund and investigation was set into motion. After strenuous efforts and by taking the technical support, a Special Police team was constituted on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Shri Sandeep Gupta-IPS under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Shri Muzaffar Jan-JKPS. The Police Party of PS Gund led by SHO Inspector Lateef Ali zeroed in on the few suspects and started to hunt them. In the process, suspect namely Irshad Ahmad Kalwatho son of Ab Rashid Kalwatho resident of Naninara, Sumbal was apprehended and during sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime and also disclosed the identity of the other accused persons namely Feroze Ahmad Kalwatho son of Farooq Ahmad Kalwatho and Mohd Saleem Kalu @Jana son of Abdul Khaliq Kalu both residents of Naninara, Sumbal, who were with him during the commission of the crime. On the disclosure of the accused persons, the stolen property worth Lacs was recovered from different spots at Naninara, Sumbal.”“On further questioning, more stolen property was recovered which unveiled the Non reported theft cases in the JD by this notorious Gang. Moreover, a Tata Mobile bearing Registration No. JK01M 6083 used for the commission of crime has also been seized. Further investigation is going on & arrest of a few more accused and recovery of more stolen property is expected,” reads the statement.“General Public has hailed the Swift action of Ganderbal Police in nabbing the Burglars and recovering stolen property worth lacs & hoped that culprits involved in such crimes will be dealt strictly under law. District Police Ganderbal requests people to co-operate with J&K Police in shaping crime free society,” the statement further reads.

