Secy Health reviews functioning of Maternity Hospital SKIMS

SRINAGAR: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who is also holding the charge of Director SKIMS, on Thursday visited Maternity Hospital SKIMS and reviewed its functioning.
He had a detailed interaction with the staff and patients. He conducted round of the Maternity Hospital and OPD service areas of SKIMS to assess the medical facilities available to the patients.
He visited the wards, casualty area, operation theatres and OPD areas of the hospital where he interacted with the patients in detail.
Medical Superintendent Maternity Hospital & HOD Gynae & Obstetrics along with other senior faculty apprised the Secretary of the functioning of hospital including the current state of infrastructure, availability of essential drugs/ equipments.
The Secretary, while taking stock of various medical facilities, said that the faculty and staff of the hospital should ensure best patient care services and enhance hospital functioning to reach and benefit maximum number of patients.
Dr. Abid Rasheed also visited OPD service areas of SKIMS and conducted round of various patient care facilities. He interacted with doctors on duty, patients and attendants to assess ground situation and availability of patient care facilities in the hospital.