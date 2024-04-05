DC Pulwama visits religious places, reviews arrangements

PULWAMA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom along with SSP Pulwama and team of officers on Thursday conducted an extensive visit to various religious places in the district ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Shab e Qadr, Baisakhi and Navratra to take stock of arrangements for the festive occasions.
Dr. Basharat visited new Eidgah Pulwama, Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi Shadimarg, Temple Migrant Colony Hall and Imambada Gangoo.
The DC engaged with leaders and devotees at each religious site. The interactions focused on the values of peace, harmony, and togetherness, reinforcing the message of unity amidst diversity.
Dr. Basharat aimed to emphasize the shared values of love, compassion, and respect that unite people of all faiths in Pulwama.
He underlined the importance of celebrating religious diversity and fostering mutual understanding.
The DC directed concerned officers to make comprehensive arrangements for uninterrupted electricity and water supply besides public utility in view of religious festivals.
He instructed the Health Department to establish health camps at the shrines with a dedicated medical team and exhorted on MC for conducting sanitation drives in the vicinity as well as in the premises of Shrines.
He gave directions to the concerned officers for making elaborate arrangements regarding observance of religious occasions.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Pulwama, besides other officers also accompanied the DC.