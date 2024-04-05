Jumat-ul-Vida today

Biggest Congregations Expected At Revered Hazratbal Shrine, Historic Jamia Masjid
Srinagar: Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, is being observed today with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir.
The biggest congregations are traditionally held at revered Hazratbal shrine and historic Jamia Masjid in here.
Thousands of people in Kashmir are expected to offer congregation in other shrines and masjids including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith, Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib, Soura; Asar-e-Sharif, Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat Dastgeer Sahib, Khanyar, Ziarat Dastgeer Sahib, Sarai Bala; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib and Khanqah-e-Mualla.
Thousands of people are also expected to offer congregational prayers in Pulwama, Kakapora, Tral, Bijbhera, Nayana, Lasibal, Sernal, Qazigund, Kokernag, Ka’aba Marg, Asar-e-Sharif Pinjora, and other parts of southern Kashmir region.
In north Kashmir’s, large congregations are expected in all the three districts including Baramulla, Bandipora and frontier Kupwara district. In Baramulla, large congregations is expected in Astan-e-Aliya Khwaja Sahab, Astan-e-Aliya Janbaaz Wali (RA) and Masjid Baitul Mukarram.
In the Sopore town, the largest congregations are likely at Jamia Masjid, Khanqah-e-Mualla and Tujjar Shrief.
In Kupwara district, the largest congregation is expected in Main town where thousands of people are expected to offer the Friday prayers. The other gatherings are expected in Bohama, Trehgam, Ragipora, Rawatpora, Lalpora Lolab and other mosques. In Bandipora, largest congregation prayers is expected in Jamia Masjid in Main town and Ajas.