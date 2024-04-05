Chairs NCORD meeting: DC for strict vigil around drug hotspots, educational Institutions

SRINAGAR: In order to review the measures taken by Law Enforcement Agencies and other stakeholders to curb the menace of drug abuse and drug peddling in Srinagar, a meeting on District Level meeting on Prevention of Drug Abuse & Narcotics Trade (NCORD) was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal and action taken with regard to the directions passed in the last meeting from the concerned members of NCORD Committee. He also reviewed the deterrence measures taken and progress achieved to eliminate drug abuse and its peddling from the Srinagar District.

The DC also reviewed the progress and impact of the anti-drugs awareness campaign in the district.

He called the members of NCORD Committee to keep vigil on vulnerable target groups and places particularly around educational Institutions to prevent spread of drugs and save the young generation from drug menace.

Dr Bilal stressed upon the Officers of all the line departments to further intensify the deterrence measures to control the harmful effects of drug menace so that youth is discouraged from tempting towards drugs.

He urged the concerned to intensify the IEC campaign for awareness of target groups so that they are educated about the harmful effects of the substance abuse in an impactful manner.

The DC asked all the stakeholder Departments to further strengthen the intelligence network by keeping proper vigil around suspected hotspots to crack whip on the menace of drugs.

The Officers of Agriculture, Excise and other Departments were asked to intensify field inspections to check cultivation of poppy and cannabis etc. in order to curb its cultivation for the purpose of drugs.

Dr Bilal further stressed the Officers to evaluate the progress related to anti-drugs measures by setting benchmarks based on previous data to get accurate information.

Earlier, the DC was given feedback by the members of the Committee including Superintendent of Police, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Incharge ATF, SKIMS Bemina, Officers of Drug Controller and other enforcement agencies, who presented the latest report related to action taken against drug addiction and drug trafficking in Srinagar District.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Khalid Hussain and Superintendent of Police, Umer Shah, the meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer, Chief Agricultural Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District youth Services & Sports Officer, DDMO Srinagar, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Incharge ATF, SKIMS Bemina and Officers from ANTF, Excise, Labour and other Departments.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print