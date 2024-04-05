UAPA Tribunal confirms ban order on JKDF Party

Srinagar: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Tribunal consisting of Delhi High Court Justice Sachin Datta confirmed the banning order of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party as an unlawful association.

The J&K DFP is headed by separatist leader Shabir Shah who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail New Delhi.

The matter was conducted by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and Advocate Rajat Nair for Ministry of Home Affairs. The confirmation order of the tribunal would now be notified by the Government in couple of days.

Recently Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal for the purpose of adjudicating whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party as an unlawful association.

Notification issued stated that the central government hereby constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association,”

The Government of India in October 2023 had declared ‘Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party’ (JKDFP) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

“This organization has been involved in anti-national activities since year 1998 and its members have always promoted separatism and terrorist acts in India. The members of this organization, by inciting the people, want to make Kashmir a separate Islamic state, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India,” MHA in a statement said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print