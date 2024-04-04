Omar Abdullah snubs PDP, says NC-Congress to contest Lok Sabha polls jointly

Srinagar: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday snubbed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the National Conference and the Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly.Addressing media persons, Omar, said that NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah has been campaigning for Congress leaders in Jammu division “while the Congress has assured us that the party will support the NC in Kashmir region.””The picture will be clear within a few days as the announcement from Delhi will be made in this regard soon,” he added—
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post