Youngsters emboldened to target Muslims: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday accused the Bhartiya Janta Party of emboldening disgruntled unemployed youngsters in the country to target Muslims for venting their frustration.
She was reacting to a report that an Imam of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Khushinagar was allegedly attacked by a group of people.
“BJP claims it has replaced stones with laptops in Kashmir. But just a glance at what is happening in the rest of the country is ample proof that they’ve emboldened disgruntled unemployed youngsters to wield lathis and dandas at Muslims only to vent their frustration,” Mufti said in a post on X.
“Instead of fulfilling their promises of two crore jobs they’ve reduced them to dangais and gundas. What makes it even more tragic is the fact that these young men are okay with their futures being destroyed as long as they get to punish and humiliate Muslims,” she added.