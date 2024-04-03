Nobody should be allowed to use mosque pulpit for sowing sectarian discord: Mirwaiz

Pays tribute to Hazrat Ali (RA) on martyrdom anniversary, stresses unity

SRINAGAR: On the martyrdom anniversary of the fourth caliph of Islam, Hazrat Ali (RA), Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq paid tribute to his invaluable sacrifices, wisdom, justice, bravery, spiritual excellence, and expressing allegiance to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He said Hazrat Ali (RA), who was born in the sacred precincts of the Kaaba and nurtured in the embrace of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was the first among those to accept Islam, dedicating his entire life to Islam and humanity.

Addressing the sermon organised in connection with Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom day at Astaan Aaliya Dastgeer Sahib (RA) Sarai Bala Lal Chowk, Mirwaiz said the profound wisdom and ethics of Hazrat Ali (RA), as reflected in his insightful sermons, compiled in his book “Nahjul Balagha”, are evidence of his intellectual prowess and deep understanding of various sciences.

In his address, Mirwaiz emphasised the need to confront any efforts aimed at undermining the traditional harmony of Kashmir and strongly advocated for promoting religious unity instead of sectarian discord. He stressed that our mosques, seminaries, shrines, imambarahs and religious centres should be utilised for the propagation of religious harmony rather than sectarianism.

He said it is unfortunate that instead of emphasising establishing a connection with Allah through our mosques and prayer areas, efforts are being made to promote sectarian discord rather than fostering the torch of unity and consensus.

“When we are one nation, our Allah is one, our Prophet is one, our Qur’an is one, then where is the scope for sectarian hatred?” he asked.

If any religious leader or individual is promoting discord from the mimbar-o-mehrab (pulpit), then it is our religious responsibility to protest against it, he stressed.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that our revered saints have always imparted the teachings of Tawheed (oneness of God), and their teachings have always been based on Tawheed and Sunnah (traditions of the Prophet SAW), whether it be Hazrat Mir Sayyid Ali Hamdani (RA) or Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), all have emphasised on keeping this ummah united like the beads of a rosary.

And those who are promoting the division based on their own sects are all acting against the fundamental teachings of Islam, Mirwaiz said.

