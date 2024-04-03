Mehbooba says will field candidates in Kashmir Lok Sabha seats

Srinagar: The former chief minister of erstwhile J&K state and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday announced that the party will field it’s candidates from Lok Sabha constituencies in Kashmir, saying that the candidates will be announced within a few days.Addressing the media persons, Mehbooba said that National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has stated that PDP will support them in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but the fact is the party has not left any door open for it. “According to Omar, PDP doesn’t exist anywhere. Whatever Omar has stated yesterday, could have been conveyed to us earlier. But the way Omar spoke about PDP has anguished my workers, who are not in favour of supporting NC at this juncture,” she said.Mehbooba added that consultation is going on and the announcement with regard to the candidates in Kashmir seats will be made soon.However, she stated that they have not taken any decision about the two Lok Sabha in Jammu division so far—
