Mega SVEEP prog held at tourist resort Pahalgam

ANANTNAG: With an aim to enhance public participation in the upcoming General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024, the designated SVEEP Nodal Officer Sapna Kotwal on Wednesday oversaw a mega Voter Awareness programme under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative at the tourist destination of Pahalgam.

The programme, organised by the District Administration Anantnag aimed to empower citizens with the knowledge and motivation necessary to exercise their democratic right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Attendees were treated to informative sessions and interactive workshops which were focussed on informing and motivating voters about the importance of vote. The highlight of the programme were innovative activities such as rafting, horse riding and roadshow.

In addition to educational initiatives, the Mega SVEEP programme featured various outreach efforts, including voter registration drives and distribution of informative materials such as pamphlets and brochures. These efforts were aimed at reaching individuals across diverse demographics, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process.

Speaking at the event, the Nodal Officer underscored the critical role of informed and active citizens in shaping the democratic landscape of the nation. She emphasized upon the participants to go out to vote and also motivate their friends and family to do the same.

Notably, Pahalgam is part of the 03-Anantnag Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency and shall go to polls on 7th May 2024.

