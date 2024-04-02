Night Temp Drops Below Normal In Kashmir Except Gulmarg, Kokernag

Srinagar: Night temperature recorded a drop in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir and settled below normal except in Kokernag and Gulmarg on Tuesday, officials said.A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.8°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 4.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.5°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.1°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 15.7°C and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 7.2°C, Batote 10.0°C and Bhaderwah 7.2°C, he said.With regard to the forecast, he said, generally dry weather is expected till April 5 except April 3 when fairly widespread rain has been forecast.

