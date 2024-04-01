Plea against Kejriwal ‘passing orders’ in custody: HC asks ED to submit its note to special judge

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit its note to the special judge, dealing with the excise policy-linked money laundering case in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, on the issue of the CM passing orders while in custody.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said the special judge is directed to pass an order, if required, in accordance with law. It clarified that it has not commented on the locus standi of the petitioner.

The court disposed of a public interest litigation that sought directions to prevent Kejriwal from issuing orders in his capacity as the chief minister while in ED custody, contending that it was against the legal framework.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print