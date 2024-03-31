UGC urges state boards to encourage students to apply for CUET UG 2024

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has reached out to state boards to urge school students to apply for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Interested candidates can apply at the official CUET website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
“The CUET (UG) provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country,” the official notice stated.
With this in mind, the UGC is now urging all state boards’ schools to reach out to students and motivate them to apply for CUET UG 2024.
This year, CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in a hybrid mode between May 15 and 31 in 13 languages. CUET will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The result for the same is likely to be declared by June 30. However, the date(s) may vary depending on the National Election Schedule, UGC’s official notice stated.
Interested candidates from state boards have time till March 31 (9:50 pm) to apply for CUET UG 2024. The registration deadline was recently extended from March 26 to March 31.
Agencies
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has reached out to state boards to urge school students to apply for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Interested candidates can apply at the official CUET website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.