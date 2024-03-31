NTA revises JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam dates again

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 28 revised the exam dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. As per the new schedule, JEE Main 2024 session 2 will now be conducted between April 4 and 12. Earlier, the exams were scheduled between April 4 and 15.

This change in exam dates was announced as the NTA released the advanced city intimation slip today at the official website — jeemain.nta.ac.in.

According to the revised exam schedule of JEE Main 2024, Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) will be held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9. Paper 2 will be conducted on April 12. For paper 1, the exam will be conducted in two shifts — the first shift will be conducted from 9 to 12 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Paper 2, the exam will be conducted from 9 am till 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, NTA has released the advanced city intimation slips for all students. Candidates should note the admit card for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will be released later. “This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 shall be issued later,” the official notice stated.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip for JEE Main 2024 Session 2, he/she can contact us on 011-40759000 or e-mail at [email protected]

