Man Kills Nephew

By on No Comment

Man Kills Nephew

Srinagar: A man was arrested after he fatally shot at his nephew over a family dispute in a village in Poonch district last night.
An official told GNS that during the intervening Friday and Saturday night, one Joginder Singh, son of Jodh Singh, a resident of Dara Dullian Poonch fired upon his nephew namely Gagandeep Singh son of Kulbir Singh, with his licensed 12-bore rifle.
In the incident, the official said, Gagandeep died on the spot.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that case has been registered in this regard. “The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence also seized,” the police official added.

 

Man Kills Nephew added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.