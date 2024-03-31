Man Kills Nephew

Srinagar: A man was arrested after he fatally shot at his nephew over a family dispute in a village in Poonch district last night.
An official told GNS that during the intervening Friday and Saturday night, one Joginder Singh, son of Jodh Singh, a resident of Dara Dullian Poonch fired upon his nephew namely Gagandeep Singh son of Kulbir Singh, with his licensed 12-bore rifle.
In the incident, the official said, Gagandeep died on the spot.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that case has been registered in this regard. “The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence also seized,” the police official added.