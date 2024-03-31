IGNOU June TEE: Application form deadline extended till Apr 22

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the examination form submission date until April 22, for the June 2024 Term End Exam (TEE).
Earlier, the registration deadline was set at March 31 without a late fee.
The dates for registration with a late fee of Rs 1100 have also been rescheduled to April 23 until May 25, as they were earlier scheduled to be filled out from April 1 to April 30, 6 pm.
Eligible candidates can register themselves for the June 2024 TEE exam at the official website — exam.ignou.ac.in.
Candidates filling out the June 2024 exam form have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per course (theory courses and practical/lab courses) and for students admitted from January 2023 onwards, additional fees will be applicable for practical and project evaluation of Rs 300 per course for up to 4 credits and Rs 500 per course for above 4 credit.
The IGNOU June term exams are expected to start from June 1, 2024, as per the official notice.
Agencies