Highway Remains Blocked For Nearly 6 Hours

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, remained blocked for 5 hours and 40 minutes due to mudslides and shooting stones at many places between Nashri and Banihal, officials said.
They said stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal was cleared on priority basis.
Regarding traffic tomorrow, a traffic department official said that subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs passenger/private cars shall be allowed from both sides on highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice- versa. However, he said, HMVs shall be managed on regulated manner after assessing the road condition.
Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, remained blocked for 5 hours and 40 minutes due to mudslides and shooting stones at many places between Nashri and Banihal, officials said.