Richen Shah Centre IUST hosts Advisory Council meeting

AWANTIPORA: The Richen Shah Centre for West Himalayan Cultures (RSCWHC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) convened its Advisory Council meeting today. The advisory council met under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and was attended by experts from different institutions across the country, that included Prof. Balaji Kendrea (Dept. of Sociology, Bombay University), Prof. Farouq Fayaz (Prof. of History, University of Kashmir), Dr. Ibrahim Wani, (Dept. of Anthropology, University of Kashmir), Sonam Wangchok, (Civil Society member, Leh), and Dr. Sonam Jolden (Dean, University of Ladakh).

The Council discussed the strategic plan for the centre with particular emphasis on exploring the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous tribes, their socio-cultural facets, tribal art, medicine system and scope for collaborative cultural studies among others. In his address Prof Shakil A. Romshoo emphasized on the centre to identify the thrust areas of research that would have a bearing on policy formulations and also research the impact of different initiatives undertaken with regard to the upliftment and inclusive development of such communities. Dean Academic Affairs Prof A. H Moon said that the centre is currently offering PhD program and from the ensuing academic session will offer courses focusing on communities and cultures of West Himalayan societies.

Prof Pirzada Mohammed Amin Director RSCWHC talked about the different initiatives undertaken by the centre in terms of community awareness, outreach and extension activities and academic programmes etc. The council meeting was attended among others by Dr. Peezada Mohamad Amin (Director Richen Shah Centre), Dr. Munejah Khan, Dean School of Humanities and Social Sciences Prof. Sheikh Javed (Dean Research), and Prof. Lily Want (Dean Outreach).

