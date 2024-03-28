Adani starts USD 1.2 bn copper plant; to boost India’s metal production

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group on Thursday announced the start of the first phase of the world’s largest single-location copper manufacturing plant at Mundra in Gujarat, which will help cut India’s dependence on imports and aid energy transition.

Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd, “commissioned the first phase” of USD 1.2 billion “greenfield copper refinery by dispatching the maiden batch of cathodes to customers”, the company said in a statement.

The first phase of the facility that will produce 0.5 million tonnes a year of refined copper has started operations and full-scale 1 million tonnes capacity is expected by FY29 (March 2029).

