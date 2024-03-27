Saroori files nomination as DPAP candidate for Udhampur- Doda seat

There will be no religious discrimination in my govt: Azad

JAMMU: Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday addressed party workers in Kathua after filing nomination papers for Vice Chairman DPAP and Lok Sabha Candidate from Udhampur-Doda, G.M. Saroori.

Azad underscored the pivotal role of an effective campaign in ensuring the success of the party candidate G.M. Saroori. He emphasized the need for unity and brotherhood among people, urging voters to support development and progress.

He said, “When an injured person goes to the hospital for blood, doctors don’t see his or her religion. Then why do we see religion in politics? We must vote for the MP candidate who will raise public issues in Parliament.”

Azad stressed the necessity of defeating those entities that seek to divide people along religious lines, as well as political parties that have failed to address the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. He also promised against religious discrimination in his government. Azad pointed out that in Parliament, both regional parties and the Congress remained silent on J&K matters, he said that it was during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition that he vocally advocated for the concerns of the people.

The DPAP chief made a firm commitment to enact laws guaranteeing land and job protection for the J&K residents if he assumes power. He cited the historical context, mentioning that Maharaja Hari Singh had introduced laws prohibiting outsiders from purchasing land or obtaining employment in the region.

He said, “Maharaja Hari Singh was a visionary leader who deeply cared for his people and instituted the state subject law along with land and job protection. Today, even low-level employees are being hired from outside, while our local youth are left unemployed. We fought for statehood in Parliament, and we must persist in our efforts until we achieve it.”

G.M. Saroori, DPAP candidate, stressed the importance of choosing an MP who is committed to progress and promised to fight for the people’s interests. He stated, “My track record is clear. As a three-time MLA, I have consistently served the people and fought for their interests. I promise to address public issues in Parliament. The current MP is disconnected from the people, but I will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people.”

“We need to continue the work in the same manner as Azad did as CM and Union Minister. The focus should be on building more schools, colleges, universities, roads, and other infrastructure,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print