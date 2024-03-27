Police organise awareness progs on new criminal laws in Gbl, Bla, Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Police organised awareness programmes regarding the newly amended Criminal Laws in Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kulgam.

On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS, the programme was organised under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS at Govt. Degree College Kangan. The Programme was attended by Principal Degree College Kangan Prof Sadaf Nazir, Assistant Professors, Sr. PO Ganderbal Abdul Aziz Zaindari, Law instructor PTS Manigam, SHO PS Kangan, other senior police officers, lecturers and students of Degree College Kangan. The event also witnessed significant participation from renowned educationists and Media persons.

On the occasion, SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS talked about the amended criminal laws and asked the participants that these new laws are being implemented for speedy justice and are time bound. Moreover, expert speakers Sr. PO Ganderbal & Law Instructor from PTS Manigam provided the participants with a basic understanding of the new Criminal Laws.

In Baramulla, Police organized a mass awareness programme on three New Criminal Laws at Govt Degree College Tangmarg, chaired by SDPO Tangmarg. The event was also attended by Principal GDC Tangmarg, APP JMIC Tangmarg & others SHOs/ DO of the Sub-division. During the session, SDPO Tangmarg along with SHO PS Tangmarg elucidated the nuances of the new laws, providing clarity on their implications and emphasizing the importance of adherence to legal statutes for the maintenance of law and order in society. The initiative witnessed active participation from the students, who engaged in interactive sessions, seeking clarifications and expressing their queries regarding the legal provisions discussed.

In Kulgam, on the directions of SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal-IPS, an awareness programme regarding the newly amended Criminal Laws was organised at Shemstar International School Qazigund. The awareness programme was attended by students & general public who were made aware regarding the New Criminal Laws. SHO PS Qazigund vividly evaluated the laws and gave a comprehensive lecture of the old laws and new laws. The highlight of the programme was that the participants were involved in interactive discussions enhancing the practical knowledge of the law.

The participants present in these events appreciated the role of Police for organising such important events. Police remains committed to its mandate of ensuring public safety and security, and will continue to undertake such endeavours for the welfare of the community.

