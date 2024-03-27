Empowering Entrepreneurs: IIM Jammu launches third batch of small business dev prog in collaboration with DICCI

JAMMU: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI), proudly commenced the third batch of the Capacity Building Program on Small Business Development. The inauguration took place at the picturesque IIM Jammu Jagti Campus, heralding a new chapter in entrepreneurial empowerment.The eventwas inaugurated by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu. The third batch comprised 35 participants hailing from various parts of the country, including individuals from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the notable attendees were Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, Dr. Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson of the Centre for Small Business Development, IIM Jammu, Dr. Vivek Sharma, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) at the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, IIM Jammu and Shri Naren Karunakaran, Consultant at the Centre for Diversity Cell and Inclusion, IIM Jammu. The ceremony commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the enlightenment and empowerment that the program seeks to instill.Dr. Mahesh Gadekar,Chairperson of the Centre for Small Business Development, IIM Jammuin his welcome address, provided an overview of the program, setting the stage for an enriching journey of learning and growth.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu extended a warm welcome to all the participants, emphasizing the significance of discipline in entrepreneurial endeavours. He urged the participants to articulate their expectations and fully engage with the program, leveraging the resources provided by the government. Stressing the importance of peer learning and collaboration, he highlighted the program’s role in bridging skill gaps and nurturing ‘Job creators’ instead of ‘Job seekers’. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, and DICCI for their invaluable support.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu in his introductory remarks, shed light on the remarkable journey of IIM Jammu and the genesis of the Capacity Building Program, envisioned by Padmashri Dr. Milind P. Kamble. He emphasized the creation of a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region and the Institute’s commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity.

The ceremony also witnessed brief introductions from the participants, offering insights into their backgrounds and aspirations, further enriching the diverse tapestry of the program. The event concluded with the rendition of the national anthem, symbolizing unity, and collective aspirations.

Through this project, handholding mechanism for local small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs in the vicinity of U.T of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladak where 20 SBDUs will be established in the U.T of Jammu & Kashmir. 2 SBDUs will also be established in Ladakh. This integrated intervention will be helping the skill development of the potential entrepreneurs in starting a new venture and help them in survival and growth. The key objectives of the transforming Informal Businesses through the SBDUs project are to Create small business development units (SBDUs) in academic/skill institutions located in the U.T of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh upgradation of Skill Hubs under the Skill Hub Initiatives of PMKVY 3.0.

The Capacity Building Program on Small Business Development Units by IIM Jammu sets the stage for transformative growth, empowering aspiring, and existing entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the nation.

