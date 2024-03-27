All Panchayats in Srinagar District declared TB-free

Srinagar: A meeting of District TB Control Society was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex, to take stock of the progress under TB Free Panchayat initiative.

The DC also reviewed the measures undertaken in the direction of eliminating Tuberculosis (TB) from Srinagar District.

At the outset, the DC, who is also the Chairman District TB Control Society, was given a detailed PowerPoint presentation regarding activities being undertaken under National TB Elimination Programme and achievements made so far etc.

During the meeting, the DC was informed that all 21 Gram Panchayats in Harwan, Khonmoh, Srinagar and Qamarwari Blocks of Srinagar District have attained Tuberculosis (TB) Free Status by achieving the set target under the initiative.

Addressing the meeting, the DC appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders and directed the Officers to further improve the efforts to deal with gaps and work in close coordination to achieve the goal of TB free Srinagar. He also emphasized on ensuring that all TB care services are effectively delivered on ground to achieve TB Free Status for the whole Srinagar District by strictly adhering to the NTEP Guidelines.

Earlier, the DC was further apprised that in the year 2023, over 2900 presumptive TB tests (60 per 1000 population) were conducted in the Harwan, Qamarwari, Srinagar and Khonmoh Blocks.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Srinagar has already received the Gold category award during 2022-SNC through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development, Syed Faroq Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Altaf Ahmad; Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tahir Sajad; District TB Officer, Dr Tehjeena; District Health Officer, Dr Rubeena Shaheen; Block Medical Officer, Hazratbal, Dr Farah; ZMO, Batamaloo, Dr Sameena; ZMO Zadibal, Dr Rubeena Aziz; Sr. Resident (MO) Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar Dr. Abdul Rouf and other concerned.

