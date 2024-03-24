‘Non-humans’ will face unenviable fate: Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called the attack on a concert hall in Moscow, which claimed the lives of at least 150 people, as a “bloody and barbaric terrorist attack”. In a televised address, Putin declared Sunday, 24 March, as a day of national mourning across Russia.

In his first public remarks since the attack, Putin said: “I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. … I declare 24 March a day of national mourning.”

Putin announced that the four gunmen responsible for the attack had been arrested, vowing harsh punishment for all involved in planning the assault. He also backed earlier claims from Russia’s FSB security service, suggesting that the attackers had communicated with individuals in Ukraine while attempting to escape the country, a narrative dismissed by top Ukrainian officials as “absurd.”

“All four perpetrators of the terrorist act who shot and killed people have been detained. They were travelling towards Ukraine where, according to preliminary information, they had a window to cross the border. We will identify and punish everybody who stood behind the terrorists, who prepared the attack,” stated the Russian President, adding, “Terrorists, murderers, non-humans will face the unenviable fate of retribution and oblivion.”

Putin, in his address, expressed gratitude for the ambulance crews, firefighters, and rescuers who worked tirelessly to save lives.

