Illegal mining: One arrested, vehicle seized in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police in Kulgam have arrested a person and seized his vehicle for their involvement in the commission of crime.
A police party of Police Post Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Mirbazar intercepted a vehicle (Dumper) bearing registration number JK13G-4107 loaded with illegally extracted minerals. The accused driver identified as Yaser Hameed Dar son of Abdul Hameed Dar resident of Sather Sangam, Anantnag was arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized, police said in a statement.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 80/2024 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been set into motion.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.
