NIT Srinagar hosts interactive session with IIT Delhi faculty member for Mechanical Engineering Students

SRINAGAR: The Department of Mechanical Engineering at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday organized an interaction session for its students with Prof. Naresh Varma Datla faculty at (Department of Mechanical Engineering at (Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.
The event was coordinated by Dr. Ved Prakash Sharma. It was aimed to provide a platform for students to explore MTech, PhD opportunities, and research work at IIT Delhi.
The interaction program was aimed to introduce students to the diverse research activities and opportunities available at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Delhi.
The session witnessed active participation from students who enthusiastically posed questions regarding PhD and MTech programs, application procedures, and internship opportunities at IIT Delhi.
Prof. Adnan Qayoum, HOD, Mechanical Engineering extended gratitude to Prof Datla for this interaction Program and also appreciated his dedication to fostering academic exchange and collaboration between the two institutions.
In his talk, Prof. Datla patiently addressed each query, providing guidance and valuable advice to aspiring researchers. It served as a catalyst for fostering meaningful collaborations between NIT Srinagar and IIT Delhi, paving the way for future endeavors in academia and research.
The Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT Srinagar extends its sincere gratitude to Prof. Naresh Varma Datla for his invaluable contribution to the success of the interaction program. Such initiatives play a pivotal role in nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and promoting academic excellence.
