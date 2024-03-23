Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam; contraband substance recovered

SRINAGAR: Continuing its unwavering efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Qazigund, Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Qazigund established a special checkpoint at Bonigam crossing near NHW Qazigund following specific input regarding drug peddling. “During checking, one suspicious person identified as Maqsood Ahmad Naikoo son of Sonauallah Naikoo resident of Nassu Badragund carrying a nylon bag was intercepted. During search, officers were able to recover 04 Kgs of Poppy Straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” police said in a statement.
Subsequently, a case vide FIR number 79/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.
“General public are requested to come forward or Dial 112 with any information regarding drug peddling/anti-social activity in their vicinity and extend their cooperation to Police in eradicating the drug menace from the society,” police said.
