PM Modi bestowed Bhutan’s highest civilian award ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’

Thimphu:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo,’ the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

The award has been conferred to Prime Minister Modi in recognition of “his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and people.” “Honoured to be conferred with ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” Modi posted on X soon after.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck awarded the ‘Order of the Druk Glyalpo’ to Prime Minister Modi.

