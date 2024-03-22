Jitendra Singh Among 2 Candidates File Nomination Papers

Jammu: KATHUA: Two candidates today filed their nomination papers from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the first phase of general elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.
The candidates, including Dr Jitendra Singh and Prem Nath both from Bharatiya Janata Party, filed their nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer.
The last day for filing of nomination papers is March 27, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM.
The notification for the Udhampur-Kathua constituency was issued on Wednesday along with 102 seats in 17 states and four Union Territories where polls will be held in the first phase.
Flanked by wife Manju Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Singh filed his nomination papers at the office of Returning Officer Rakesh Minhas in Kathua town, officials said.
Jammu: KATHUA: Two candidates today filed their nomination papers from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the first phase of general elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.