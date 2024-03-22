Arvind Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam, ED tells court, seeks 10-day custody

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a “key conspirator” in the excise policy scam case along with other ministers and AAP leaders, as it sought his 10-day custody from a court here.

Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday evening.

During the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener’s remand hearing, the ED told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the ‘South group’ for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

