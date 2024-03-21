Mirwaiz advocates women’s rights in accordance with Islamic teachings

Terms Hazrat Khadija (RA) a model for women empowerment

SRINAGAR: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said that Islam has laid great emphasis and clear guidelines on equal rights of women and treating them with respect and dignity.

Addressing a religious gathering at the revered shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (Dastgeer Sahib) at Khanyar on the eve of last day of Aishra-e-Rehmat (10th day of Ramazan), which also coincides with the death anniversary of Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra (RA), Mirwaiz said it is a matter of serious concern that women are still treated as inferior and shabbily in our society in violation of Islamic teachings. He asked women to stand up for their rights and their rightful place as given to them by Islam.

Paying rich tributes to Hazrat Khadija (RA), the beloved wife of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Mirwaiz said that she is the best model for women of all generations to emulate – a model of empowerment and resilience – the Mother of Believers, the first to accept the message of Islam delivered to her by the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) himself.

“She was his true and wise companion. A highly successful businesswoman in a time when few women had such opportunities, Khadija (RA) was greatly supportive of the Prophet’s (PBUH) mission, helping in his work, proclaiming his message and fighting opposition to him. It was her encouragement and faith that helped the Prophet (PBUH) believe in his mission and spread Islam. She used her wealth to support the mission, providing financial and emotional support during the most challenging periods of early Islamic preaching,” he said.

Hazrat Khadija’s (RA) life is a shining example of commitment to truth, belief in faith, value of being a supporting partner, compassion and empathy, patience in the face of adversity, generosity, and unwavering support for righteous causes, he added.

Mirwaz said it is extremely disheartening that while we claim to profess and practice Islam, we witness instances of domestic violence and the denial of rightful inheritance to women, practices that starkly contradict the essence of Islamic teachings. “This has to change. The right to inheritance, as per Islamic principles, should be adhered to by all, and violence against women at home is unacceptable,” he said.

