Two-day orientation program on school safety & security concludes at B’la

BARAMULLA: In a significant step towards improving school safety and security, a two-day orientation program organized by the School Education Department, Baramulla concluded today.

During the programme, 40 teachers from different government schools across 18 zones in Baramulla District underwent training as master trainers, who will subsequently train about 1800 teachers as Safety Councilors and First Responders in their zones.

The programme was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, and was attended by the Chief Education Officer Baramulla, Balbir Singh Raina, along with teachers from various schools across the district.

The training featured a specialized team from State Disaster Response Fund, Health, and Red Cross, who demonstrated safety preparedness strategies during emergencies to the participating teachers.

The training also encompassed informative sessions led by experts on a range of topics concerning school safety and security. These included discussions on child safety measures, cybercrimes, insights into the POCSO Act and other key aspects to ensure school safety and security.

Speaking during the program, the DC emphasized the need to raise awareness among students and all stakeholders about the importance of school safety and to create school-wide safety plans.

While distributing the certificates among the teachers who completed the training, the DC underscored the important role they will play in ensuring a conducive learning environment for students by identifying and addressing any safety and security issues that may arise.

