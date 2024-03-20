SP Sopore holds security, crime, election preparedness review meet

SRINAGAR: SP Sopore Divya D held a crime review meeting at Conference Hall PC Sopore on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by DySP Hqrs Sopore Sarfaraz Bashir-JKPS, DySP DAR Sopore and Incharge SDPO Rafiabad Dr Hilal Ahmad Hilal-JKPS, DySP Operation Sopore Mohammad Usman-JKPS, DySP Operation Wadoora Khursheed Ahmad and all SHOs and Incharge PPs of Sopore district.
A complete review of the overall crime scenario of the district was done wherein SP Sopore urged prompt resolution of the pending cases and gave specific directions for their timely disposal.
SP Sopore emphasized on the zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics trade and gave directions to take strict action against drug peddlers to combat the issue of drug trafficking. SP Sopore also stressed the need to strengthen police-public relations by adopting a public-centric approach and advocating service-oriented policing as the synergy among the police and the public along with the monitoring at different levels would yield better results towards maintaining peace in the region. She also highlighted the need for a robust security grid and urged the officers to enhance coordination among ground agencies with an aim to strengthen the anti-terrorist grid.
The SP reviewed the election related preparedness and stressed the need for providing level playing field to all the stakeholders, to build confidence among public to exercise their constitutional right of voting and to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.
