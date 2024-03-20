Manasbal Lake echoes with voter awareness slogans under SVEEP program

GANDERBAL: An awareness program under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative reverberated across Manasbal Lake, Ganderbal, as boatmen and locals gathered to participate in the event.
The collaborative effort between the Nodal Officer SVEEP Ganderbal, the Chief Executive Officer of Manasbal Development Authority and the Block Development Officer Safapora aimed to educate the boatmen community about their voting rights and the importance of active participation in the electoral process.
With a significant turnout of Boatmen with their beautiful Shikaras placed meticulously on the crystal clear waters of the Lake, the program made strides in raising awareness about voter registration, voting procedures, and the significance of exercising their franchise.
District Level Master Trainers played a pivotal role in delivering informative sessions and engaging discussions, ensuring that the message of voter awareness resonated effectively with the boatmen community.
Despite the logistical challenges inherent in reaching out to a community with specific occupations and schedules, the program succeeded in making a meaningful impact in instilling voter awareness among the boatmen of Manasbal Ganderbal.
This concerted effort underscores the commitment of local authorities to promote democratic participation and civic engagement across diverse segments of society.
