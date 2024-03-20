Police organise awareness prog on new criminal laws in Handwara

SRINAGAR: Police in Handwara organized a mass awareness programme on three New Criminal Laws at Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara, chaired by SDPO Handwara.
The programme aimed to educate and inform the students about the recent amendments and additions to the criminal laws, ensuring that they are well-aware and compliant with the legal framework.
During the session, SDPO Handwara along with SHO PS Handwara elucidated the nuances of the new laws, providing clarity on their implications and emphasizing the importance of adherence to legal statutes for the maintenance of law and order in society.
The initiative witnessed active participation from the students, who engaged in interactive sessions, seeking clarifications and expressing their queries regarding the legal provisions discussed.
Police remains committed to its mandate of ensuring public safety and security, and will continue to undertake such endeavours for the welfare of the community.
