Police recover illicit diesel in Sopore, accused arrested

SRINAGAR: Police in Sopore recovered illicit Diesel from village Janwara Sopore in the jurisdiction of Police Post Warpora and arrested an accused person involved in the commission of crime.
“On a reliable information regarding the transportation of an illicit Diesel, a police party of Police Post Warpora headed by Incharge PP Warpora under the supervision of SDPO Sopore Sarfaraz Bashir-JKPS and SHO PS Sopore conducted raid at the specific location. During search, police party was able to recover three barrels of illicit Diesel from the spot besides, the accused identified as Javaid Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir resident of Mapanpora Sopore has also been arrested on the spot,” police said in a statement.
In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and further investigation has been set into motion.
Police would like to earnestly appeal the general public to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in the battle against crime. Any information regarding any social evils or any other unlawful activities can be shared with the Police through the nearest police station or by simply dialling 112.
