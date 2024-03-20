Directorate of Horticulture releases management guide for apple orchards

SRINAGAR: Director of Horticulture Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday unveiled the Management Guide for Apple Orchards in Kashmir for the year 2024 at the directorate’s premises in Rajbagh, Srinagar. The event witnessed the presence of the Deputy Director of Horticulture Kashmir and other esteemed officers of the department.
In his address, Director emphasized the pivotal role of the management guide in facilitating the apple growers of the valley. He underscored the importance of adopting best practices outlined in the guide to ensure optimal orchard management and maximize yields.
Bhat issued directives for the expeditious distribution of the management guide to orchardists across the valley. He urged farmers to make use of the expertise available through the Department of Horticulture and SKUAST (Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology) before employing any pesticides or agricultural chemicals.
“Consultation with experts and adherence to recommended practices are crucial for sustainable orchard management,” Director Bhat said, adding, “We advise farmers to prioritize safety by utilizing protective gear during chemical applications to safeguard their health and the environment.”
SRINAGAR: Director of Horticulture Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday unveiled the Management Guide for Apple Orchards in Kashmir for the year 2024 at the directorate’s premises in Rajbagh, Srinagar. The event witnessed the presence of the Deputy Director of Horticulture Kashmir and other esteemed officers of the department.