Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sopore village

Sopore: A 40-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances i in an orchard in Duroo village of Sopore, officials said here on Wednesday.An official said that the body has been recovered from the orchard and was subsequently taken to sub-district hospital Sopore. The cause of death is being ascertained and further investigations have been taken up, he said. The man has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir of Duroo—(
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post