LS elections: Training for MCC teams held at Bandipora

BANDIPORA: In view of the forthcoming General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024, a daylong training programme for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Teams including Accounting Teams, Flying Squad Teams, Static Surveillance Teams, Video Surveillance Teams and Video Viewing Teams was on Tuesday held at town Hall Bandipora.
The training was imparted by District Level Master Trainer٫ Mohammad Iqbal Samoon and was attended by MCC team members.
ADDC Bandipora Mohammad Ashraf; Nodal Officer MCC/ADC, Umar Shafi Pandit; Nodal Officer Expenditure Monitoring/ DTO, Sheikh Abid Manzoor; Coordinator Manpower and Trainings Irfan Maqbool and other concerned were also present on the occasion.
The training programme was held with focus to equip MCC team members with the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure fair and ethical conduct during elections.
The training covered various aspects of the Model Code of Conduct, including its significance, key provisions, and practical implementation strategies.
During the training programme, the participants were made aware about the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and professionalism and their role in upholding these principles throughout the electoral process.
The participants also received a detailed overview of the Model Code of Conduct, its legal framework, and the significance of its provisions in maintaining the integrity of elections.
