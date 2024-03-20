DC Gbl chairs NCORD meeting, discusses efforts in combating drug abuse

GANDERBAL: The district-level NARCO Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting was held on Tuesday at the meeting hall of Dak Bungalow Ganderbal under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on the efforts of enforcement agencies in combating drug abuse and narcotic trafficking in the district. A detailed discussion on previous directives to address the drug problem was also held.

Concerned departments and agencies shared the steps they have taken to make Ganderbal drug-free, including addressing drug addiction and identifying hotspots of drug use.

The DC directed the Education Department to frame a calendar of activities for Nasha Mukt once ongoing examinations conclude and ensure compliance with COTPA guidelines, particularly regarding the prohibition of tobacco items near schools.

He emphasized the sustainability of Nasha Mukt status in announcing Panchayats and underscored the involvement of Civil Society members in ongoing activities. Additionally, all stakeholder departments were tasked with monitoring new drug addiction cases in Nasha Mukt Panchayats and submitting action reports.

The meeting also reviewed the status of CCTV camera installation and it was informed that over 98 percent medical shops have installed cameras and computerized billing in retail medical shops is also ensured.

While reviewing the status of illicit crop destruction, Excise department was directed to identify the illicit crop as the season of poppy cultivation season is approaching and Tehsildar were directed to assist them by involving Lumberdars and Chowkidars and violation should be brought into the notice of Police so that appropriate action could be taken.

The meeting also reviewed the work progress on Half Way Home and DC asked the ADC to inspect the progress of works along with DSWO and officials of Municipal Council, PDD and Jal Shakhti so that the facility could be utilized at an earliest.

Among others the meeting was attended by ADC Ganderbal, ASP Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, CMO, Tehsildars, and other officials.

