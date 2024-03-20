DEO Kupwara convenes meeting with representatives of political parties

KUPWARA: The District Election Officer (DEO) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan on Tuesday chaired a meeting with representatives from various political parties at the Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.

The meeting was attended by representatives from different political parties.

The objective of the meeting was to underscore the importance of adhering to the highest ethical standards outlined in the Model Code of Conduct, and other applicable guidelines of ECI in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, 2024.

At the outset, the DEO called for strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged all political parties for strict adherence to the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

She emphasized upon the representatives of political parties to seek prior permission for election campaigning and rallies through the Suvidha Candidate app.

NLMT (National Level Master Trainer), Sameer Jan on the occasion elaborated on the various aspects of MCC.

The representatives of political parties were also apprised about the Apps like cVIGIL, which enables citizens to report violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Suvidha Candidate App, and other Apps to ensure smooth and transparent election.

Election manuals and related material was also distributed among the representatives of the political parties.

The meeting was also attended by ADC Kupwara/Nodal officer MCC, Muhammad Rouf Rehman; Dy-DEO, Mir Hamidullah; ACR Kupwara, Irfan Bahadur; NLMT, Sameer Jan and other officers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print