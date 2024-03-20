Illegal mining: 6 vehicles seized, 5 drivers arrested in Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals, police have seized 6 vehicles and arrested 5 drivers in Baramulla.
A police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla & SDPO Pattan assisted by SHO PS Baramulla & IC PP Palhallan seized 6 vehicles (3 tippers, 3 tractors) and arrested 5 drivers, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khanpora and Dargam Baramulla. The accused drivers have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Wani son of Sanaullah & Shabir Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Nabi both residents of Shilwat Sumbal, Parvaiz Ahmad Mir son of Gh Mohiuddin resident of Hurchak, Mashooq Ahmad Mir son of Gh Mohd resident of Nillah Pattan & Mushtaq Ahmad Wani son of Ab Khaliq resident of Tapper Payeen. The driver of one tipper managed to fled away from the spot and efforts are on to nab him.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Baramulla & Police Station Pattan and investigation has been taken up, police said in a statement.
“People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law,” police said.
SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals, police have seized 6 vehicles and arrested 5 drivers in Baramulla.