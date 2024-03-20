DEO Pulwama urges pol parties to abide by electoral code of conduct

PULWAMA: The District Election Officer (DEO) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom chaired a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the District Election Office premises, here.

The meeting was aimed to foster dialogue and adherence to MCC guidelines and cooperation among political stakeholders in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

The DEO emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair, transparent and inclusive electoral process that upholds the democratic principles.

During the meeting, key topics including Model Code of Conduct, Role of Political Parties in different stages of electoral process and adherence to Guidelines and Directives of ECI were discussed. The political parties were encouraged to actively engage through presentations by State Level Master Trainer.

Dr. Basharat reiterated the Election Commission’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections and urged all political parties to abide by the electoral code of conduct. He emphasized the need for mutual respect, cooperation and adherence to democratic norms throughout the electoral process.

The representatives from the political parties expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue and pledged their commitment for ensuring smooth electoral process in Pulwama district.

The DEO concluded the meeting by reaffirming the Election Commission’s dedication to facilitating a transparent and credible electoral process. He urged all political parties to work collaboratively towards achieving the common goal of upholding the integrity of the democratic process.

The meeting was attended by Nodal Officer MCC (ADC), AROs and Dy DEO.

