DEO Anantnag holds election related meetings with pol parties, media representatives

ANANTNAG: The District Election Officer (DEO) Anantnag, SF. Hamid on Tuesday convened meetings with representatives from various political parties and members of the media.
The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag, ADC Anantnag, Deputy DEO and DIO.
The primary objective of these meetings was to provide training and guidance to stakeholders on the principles outlined in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The DEO emphasized the paramount importance of strict adherence to the MCC by all individuals involved in the electoral process. Political parties were urged to demonstrate unwavering commitment to ethical campaigning practices, avoiding any actions that could potentially compromise the integrity of the electoral system.
Recognizing the pivotal role of the media in ensuring free and fair elections, SF. Hamid said that fair and unbiased reporting, free from partisan influence is essential to preventing the menace of fake news and also in ensuring accurate information reaches the electorate.
He also announced the establishment of the Media Centre and the Media Certification and Monitoring Committees in Anantnag.
Notably, the Anantnag parliamentary constituency seat shall go for polls on 07th May in the third phase of the upcoming General Elections.
