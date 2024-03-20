Police organise awareness prog of new criminal laws in Awantipora

SRINAGAR: Police in Awantipora organized an awareness programme on the newly amended criminal laws at Government Boys Higher secondary School Tral.
The event aimed to educate the students and faculty about the three updated criminal laws; Bharatiya Naya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. The programme featured interactive discussions to enhance the practical knowledge of the laws and emphasized people-centric and victim-centric reforms in the new legislation. Such initiatives by the Police are commendable as they help in creating an informed citizenry aware of their rights and the legal frame work governing them.
The awareness programme was attended by ADC Tral, SDPO Tral, Tehsildar Tral and SHO PS Tral. The event witnessed significant participation from renowned educationists, prominent individuals, faculty members of Government Degree College Tral and students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Tral.
